LFW 2019: 6 Gen Next Designers to watch out for

Amaaré by Sahib Bhatia
A sleek men’s wear line which revealed modern as well as New Age silhouettes with minute touches of Japanese fashion. The collection titled “Rule Breaker” featured mandarin collar jackets over kurtas, trench coats and angular openings for coats.
Anatomy by Gaurav Singh
The collection ‘Kadali Patram’ highlighted extreme construction and moulding for the ensembles. With hand woven Khadi as his medium, the designer incorporated draping, layering and boning techniques for each garment on the ramp.
Noié Noéi by Akanksha Aggarwal
Inspired by architecture and colour, the garments in the collection revealed multiple lines and patterns with diverse shapes. Outfits such as the rust long-sleeved, pleated maxi, and an exquisitely embroidered bib, side pleated pants and a jacket with extended shoulders teamed with comfortable trousers made an impression on the ramp.
Ura Maku by Manjushree Saikia
The “Dawn to Reality” collection featured sharply cut three-piece suits in fabrics that comprised tea dyed mulberry Eri and Muga silk, as well as Cotton/organic cotton and Chanderi, in line with her aim to honour the hand made textile artisans.
The Little Things Studio by Ankita Srivastava
Ankita’s collection “Not so Perfect” was aimed at the sartorial requirements of diverse women that told a story with prints. She used the new fabric Cupro, which is vegan silk and a by-product of cotton along with Mashru, Modal silk from Gujarat and handloom Chanderi in her creations.
Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo
For her collection called “Between the Earth and Sky”, Stanzin used the Apricot blossom and Sea Buckthorn as her design inspirations. The designer brought in hints of oriental details and then worked with digital art and thread work on handmade Ladakh pashmina and wool.
