Lifestyle

Updated on

LFW 2019: 6 Gen Next Designers to watch out for

By Pearl Mathias

INIFD opened the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with beautiful collections by six Gen Next Designers.

Zilzom
Zilzom

Amaaré by Sahib Bhatia

A sleek men’s wear line which revealed modern as well as New Age silhouettes with minute touches of Japanese fashion. The collection titled “Rule Breaker” featured mandarin collar jackets over kurtas, trench coats and angular openings for coats.

Amaaré
Amaaré

Anatomy by Gaurav Singh

The collection ‘Kadali Patram’ highlighted extreme construction and moulding for the ensembles. With hand woven Khadi as his medium, the designer incorporated draping, layering and boning techniques for each garment on the ramp.

Anatomy
Anatomy

Noié Noéi by Akanksha Aggarwal

Inspired by architecture and colour, the garments in the collection revealed multiple lines and patterns with diverse shapes. Outfits such as the rust long-sleeved, pleated maxi, and an exquisitely embroidered bib, side pleated pants and a jacket with extended shoulders teamed with comfortable trousers made an impression on the ramp.

Noié Noéi
Noié Noéi

Ura Maku by Manjushree Saikia

The “Dawn to Reality” collection featured sharply cut three-piece suits in fabrics that comprised tea dyed mulberry Eri and Muga silk, as well as Cotton/organic cotton and Chanderi, in line with her aim to honour the hand made textile artisans.

Ura Maku
Ura Maku

The Little Things Studio by Ankita Srivastava

Ankita’s collection “Not so Perfect” was aimed at the sartorial requirements of diverse women that told a story with prints. She used the new fabric Cupro, which is vegan silk and a by-product of cotton along with Mashru, Modal silk from Gujarat and handloom Chanderi in her creations.

The Little Things
The Little Things

Zilzom by Stanzin Palmo

For her collection called “Between the Earth and Sky”, Stanzin used the Apricot blossom and Sea Buckthorn as her design inspirations. The designer brought in hints of oriental details and then worked with digital art and thread work on handmade Ladakh pashmina and wool.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in