Let's talk about SEX Toys! Here are 6 best sexual pleasure brands to shop from in India

Do you remember Kiara Advani's character from Lust Stories, who reaches the big 'O' in front of her family or Swara Bhaskar's character from Veere di Wedding reaching 'CharamSukh'? One thing which was common in both the scenes is a use of a 'SEX TOY'- that took the pleasure a notch HIGHER!!

Both the ladies showed us that there’s no shame in self pleasure or using a dildo or a vibrator.

So, lets talk about sex toys. The use of sex toys are really important when you want to spice up your sex life, or you can use a dildo to reach the big 'O'.

There has been much confusion regarding whether or not sex toys are legal in India, but I can assure you that you won't need to order it through your friend who is travelling from abroad.

There are multiple stores and e-brands–all born and bred in India–that you can buy your sexual health and pleasure products from.

Dildos, vibrators, handcuffs, games, lubricants, stimulators, plugs etc... you you get it all in India.

Here are the 6 brands to shop for sex toys in India

My Muse

My Muse is a homegrown brand created by partners Sahil and Anushka Gupta. Known for its 'Pulse Massager', you can find everything from massagers to candles to lubes on their portal.

Sangya Project

Instagram/ Sangya Project

This Mumbai-based brand is famous for its range of vibrators for both men and women. Their store, as well as their website, can look like you’ve entered a tasteful BDSM store with a wide variety of stuff to choose from.

Love Depot

As the name suggests, 'LOVE DEPOT' is where all your pleasure needs can be fulfilled. You can also get to enjoy some of the best international brands of sex toys in India. The website offers variety of products from vibrators, to BDSM kits and much more.

Besharam

Instagram/ Besharam

Besharam means 'Shameless' in Hindi. The website has been shameless, quite literally, starting from the Instagram page to the website. You will find a wide range of options for sex toys on one website. From vibrators, lingerie, intimate care, BDSM kits, LGBTQIA+ friendly devices, performance enhancers you will find it all…

Manzuri

Manzuri is a brand more targeted than the average pleasure toy and wellness brand. On their website you will find everything from bondage to anal plugs and strap-ons, vibrators, and even a queer-friendly section with specialised products. The brand also has a Instagram page that talks about sexual wellness.

Sassiest

Instagram/Sassiest

As the name suggests, 'Sassiest' is a homegrown brand that is doctor-backed. The brand is aimed at women and provides a safe space for women and the LGBTQIA+ community. It has a variety of kits, from lubes and oils to hygienic products and all the sex toys; it has it all.

So, go on! Now you don't need Mr Grey's red room for the magic to happen, experience the big 'O' in your bedroom!