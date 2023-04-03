Legendary British rock band 'The Who' hint at retirement after 60-year-long career

Musician Pete Townshend and singer Roger Daltrey |

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, founder of the rock band, 'The Who' have revealed they are considering bowing out after almost six decades in the business and have been keeping an eye on Sir Elton John’s Farewell tour.

Pete said, “I don’t have a clear picture into the distance. I suppose Roger and l, at some point, will look ahead and try to work out whether or not we want to do an Elton John and end it in some way."

“It’s difficult to make a decision going forward, to say we’re going to do this or that, because we don’t know how well we’ re going to be or how fit we’re going to be," the singer added.

“We’re both old. That in itself has a downside because, apart from what you can or can’t do on the stage, when you finish touring you come back to normal life; whatever it is that you decide to do to fill your time away from the road and it’s harder and takes longer," said Pete adding, “So life slows down because it’s so much harder getting up and down the stairs, but it also speeds up.”

Roger added in Record Collector mag: “We are at that stage where it’s obviously getting closer to retirement. But all the time we’re doing well I’m never going to say we’re not going to do something more in the future. I’ve always said that you don’t give this business up, it gives you up.”

'The Who' are considered one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and have sold over 100 million records worldwide.

