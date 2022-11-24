Learn how to be a responsible tourist | Freepik- Representational Image

Tourism is on the rise because the world is full of breathtaking scenery, undiscovered destinations, and wildlife that everyone should see at least once in their lives. In certain cases, growing tourism has a negative impact on neighbouring towns and resources. Furthermore, major movements to protect the planet's health are ongoing, as the repercussions of our continued mistreatment are grave.

To reduce tourism's negative effects on people, the environment, and ourselves, we must shift our focus to more ethical travel. People are travelling more frequently, farther away, and for longer periods of time. To demonstrate respect for the places they visit, travellers should observe local customs and contribute back to the community.

Sanjay Wadhawan, founder and CEO of Earthaa Escapes shared with IANSlife his top recommended ways to travel responsibly.

Be careful when engaging in animal activities

Many individuals while engaging in animal activities become careless and frequently cause more harm than good. It is better to avoid any such activities as they injure the animals and are unethical.

Watch your waste

Using reusable cloth bags for local shopping, is one of the simplest ways to travel sustainably and prevent adding plastic garbage to the place they visit. It is advised to bring some disposable cutlery and straws while travelling, and use them as needed. Or, individuals can even ask for it at the hotel where they are staying. Moreover, the majority of hotels are currently attempting to eliminate plastic.

Visit lesser-known locations

In order to avoid overcrowding a tourist spot, one should concentrate on visiting less well-known sites and places. In fact, a prudent travel recommendation would be to avoid crowded regions, especially in the post-Covid-19 world.

Be aware of your carbon footprints

There is no denying the fact that air travel is easy and comes with its own set of perks but it also increases carbon emissions. Therefore, taking the overland route is another travel advice one should definitely take into account.

Learn about other cultures

One of the most significant benefits of travelling is learning about other cultures and religions. Meeting various people, learning about their customs and traditions, trying their local food, and getting to know about their lifestyle seem fascinating.

Tourism is on the rise, especially in the post-covid era. This increased tourism has led to situations that have harmful effects on the environment. It is always suggested to gather some kind of information about the place they are planning to visit. In fact, most tourism boards have informative websites that are packed with valuable data.

There is no denying the fact that travellers are becoming more socially conscious day by day. Thus, by following the simple ways mentioned above, individuals can ensure that their actions are not causing any harm to the environment.

