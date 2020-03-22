‘Layered or minimal, I’m comfortable’: Actor Bipasha Basu talks about fashion and style

My all-time favourite outfit: Basically, I go for comfort so I wear Lulu Lemon tights, a ganji and a hoodie.

My favourite outfit when travelling for my shoots: Well, for a shoot you have to get in and out of make-up, hair and costumes, so I like to keep it very easy. I like to wear maxis or shorts and ganji while readying for my shoots.

Formal occasion dressing: My all-time favourite outfit for a wedding or a marriage function would be a sari. If I have to go for a dinner, then it would be a dress.

I like to sleep in: Short nighties, but I have to wear thick hoodies with them because my husband likes to freeze the room while sleeping, and I feel very cold. So I wear hoodies over my nightie.