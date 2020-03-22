‘Layered or minimal, I’m comfortable’: Actor Bipasha Basu talks about fashion and style

My all-time favourite outfit: Basically, I go for comfort so I wear Lulu Lemon tights, a ganji and a hoodie.
My favourite outfit when travelling for my shoots: Well, for a shoot you have to get in and out of make-up, hair and costumes, so I like to keep it very easy. I like to wear maxis or shorts and ganji while readying for my shoots.
Formal occasion dressing: My all-time favourite outfit for a wedding or a marriage function would be a sari. If I have to go for a dinner, then it would be a dress.
I like to sleep in: Short nighties, but I have to wear thick hoodies with them because my husband likes to freeze the room while sleeping, and I feel very cold. So I wear hoodies over my nightie.
My favourite colours and fabrics: My favourite colours would be red, black and white. In fabrics I prefer cotton and chiffon too. I like flowing fabrics a lot. For Indian outfits I like raw silk.
I have a fetish for: Sunglasses. I am a huge collector, and I buy a lot of sunglasses. My favourite brand in sunglasses are Chanel, Dior and Tom Ford.
The most expensive outfits I have bought: My wedding wardrobe. The outfits were from Sabyasachi, and though he was very kind and sweet to me as a friend they were very expensive at the same time. But they were worth every penny.
They were just stunning, I love both my bridal outfits. And talking about accessories, the most expensive have always been handbags, like big bags especially from Versace, Prada and Gucci.
According to me, I look best in: I am told I look extremely good in Indian saris and when I tie my hair slicked back, I get a lot of compliments. The traditional Bengali look suits me.
I would like my man to be dressed in: My man is extremely handsome and fit, so he looks pretty much good in any kind of outfit. Fussy, non-fussy, edgy, he can carry off everything. I don’t have a particular look for Karan (Singh Grover), but yes, I like men in suits a lot. So, a very sharp slick suit would be ideal.
My favourite brand in jeans: My go-to favourite brand in jeans is Zara. DRF is very convenient; they have all possible styles and colours. I like Diesel also.
I like to shop at: I don’t enjoy shopping so I am a very quick shopper. I do like online shopping though, it’s easy, convenient and I can shop at my own time.
My favourite brands in clothes are: Gucci and Burberry.
My wardrobe is incomplete without: I am girl and on top of that an actor so there are many things that comprise my wardrobe. I hoard a lot of exercise wear. I love Lulu Lemon as a brand and the clothes they make for exercising.
According to me the best dressed actors and actress are: Well, I have to say the stylists and designers in our country are doing a wonderful job with almost every single personality.
Especially, the celebs in today’s times are very much into fitness and therefore are great clothes horses. Mr Bachchan, he is classic. No matter what his age is, he looks extremely sexy and he is one hell of a personality.
My handbag always has: Firstly, my SOS emergency pill Allegra 180, then wallet, lots of keys, sanitizer, a lipstick, and a sunglass cover … that’s about it. Because of the traffic situation in Mumbai, I always have something to eat in my bag, like a little box of nuts or almonds, or one of those happy laddoos made of flax seed and honey or a nutrition bar. I always have something to munch on in my handbag.
My favourite designers: Sabyasachi, Rocky S, Shantanu Nikhil, Falguni and Shane…the list can go on and on.
My favourite perfume is: Elie Saab.
