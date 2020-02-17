Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 5 Highlights

The final day at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kicked off with 6Degree showcasing the collections of four extremely talented designers.
The collection by Krsna Couture, 'In pursuit of magic' was rather appealing. The hues majorly consisted of salmon pink, sage green, black, ivory, and silver. Most outfits had their fair share of shimmer and shine and were replete with heavy zari work and embroidery. The idea was to have outfits with a European feel, with added Indian touches. The fabrics used predominantly were organza, georgette, and chiffon.
Producer, Director and Actress, Divya Kumar Khosla, was the showstopper and she looked bedazzling in a blingy silver lehenga, paired with an unconventional blouse.
The label, 'Pearl and Hariom' used natural fabrics for the collection as a step towards sustainable fashion. Keeping mobility in mind, the collection is extremely fashionable and stylish, yet comfort-driven. The collection saw shirts, trousers, jackets, and blazers.
SOTY actor, Sahil Anand and TV actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, walked the ramp for the designer. Sahil flaunted a white long kurta with grey honeybee motifs, paired with black pants and a jacket that had pinned on it various honeybee-shaped brooches. Dhoopar looked dapper on the ramp and he flaunted a white T-shirt, paired with a sleek grey and white semi-formal blazer and black trousers.
Designer Deepa Goel's collection under her label, 'Siddh Couture', was an ode to the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati. The collection revolved a lot around lotuses in terms of motifs, layer cuts and colours. With stylish and gorgeous pink and white lehengas, shararas and ghararas, this collection is apt for the modern Indian bride. The designer used fabrics such as, organza, silk, and chiffon.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty walked the ramp for the designer and flaunted a beautiful pink and white lehenga. It had multiple shades of pink- blush pink, baby, dark pink, and fuschia, and the outfit had the right amount of glitz and glam.
Designer Rajni Suyach's collection was elegant and simple. The hues that were seen in these outfits included black, forest green, aqua, white, and mango. It was a mix and match of various prints and lot of patch work and embroidery.
Next up was a men-centric collection of outfits by the label Amaare.
Deriving inspiration from a tribe in Central Africa, designer Sahib Bhatia presented the collection, 'Disguise.' In the collection, he has used modern silhouettes, asymmetrical cuts, and pastel hues like pinks, peach and powder blue, keeping the summer season in mind. The models were seen flaunting nose rings and studs, owing to the theme.
Actor Jim Sarbh was the showstopper for the designer.
Kalank Actor, Kunal Khemmu, walked the ramp for the designer, Kunal Anil Tanna, and flaunted a black shirt, trousers and an offbeat blue jacket, keeping this year's Pantone colour in mind.
The collection, 'Elementary' saw a lot of checkered patterns and colours like cream, brown, white and blue. It included shirts, jackets, shorts, and kurtas. The idea behind the collection was going back to the basics and keeping it simple and ideal for the millennial man.
The collection by the label TISA saw outfits made using 100 percent organic cotton. They had some interesting textures and the hues seen where white, grey, black, shaded of blue and blush pink. The collection took inspiration from nature and thus, the outfits had floral motifs.
Actor Amit Sadh was the showstopper and he rocked a cream-coloured sherwani with elegant pastel pink motifs.
Designer Mrunalini Rao showcased a beautiful collection of lehengas and traditional outfits. Her collection saw hues like purple, pink, yellow, and grey, amongst others. The outfits revolved around the theme of the 'Lotus', reason being most of the outfits had floral motifs on them.
Actresses Ileana D'cruz and Athiya Shetty were the showstoppers for the designer.
Tahira Kashyap looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp for designer, Pooja Shroff, in a rather offbeat yet breathtaking outfit.
Designer Sunaina Khera's collection, 'Promises', was dedicated to her best friend, who asked the designer to make a wedding outfit for her. Most of the collection saw pretty pink and pastel hues.
The showstopper was seen wearing a grey and pink blingy sequins saree, with a shimmery cape attached to one side of the blouse.
Designer Rajdeep Ranawat's collection was inspired by nature and the motifs well went with the theme. The fabrics used where georgette, chiffon and silk and the colour palette saw a lot of red and black. Actress Amyra Dastur was the showstopper.
Tanieya Khanuja's collection saw short dresses, skirts, tops, and gowns with unique cuts and ruffles. Some dresses had pastel hues, with floral and aztec motifs. The fabric used predominantly was organza.
Vicky Kaushal was the showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal. He flaunted an off-white and cream-coloured piece which was replete with monochrome thread work. He paired it with a waistcoat, jacket and a similar-coloured pair of pants. Rawal showcased his collection of trousers, jackets, shirts, and blazers. His outfits boasted of neither being too formal, nor too casual and having a bit of both- leisure and comfort.
Not only did Day 5, but, the overall Fashion Week 2020 ended on an exciting note, with designer, Amit Aggarwal showcasing his beautiful collection. The outfits did not have a distinct colour palette. Interestingly, the fabrics used were made out of industrial waste, creating a modern couture while being environmentally conscious.
Actress Kareena Kapoor looked like a billion bucks in an emerald gown, as she walked the ramp for Aggarwal.
