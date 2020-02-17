Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020: Day 5 Highlights

The final day at Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kicked off with 6Degree showcasing the collections of four extremely talented designers.

The collection by Krsna Couture, 'In pursuit of magic' was rather appealing. The hues majorly consisted of salmon pink, sage green, black, ivory, and silver. Most outfits had their fair share of shimmer and shine and were replete with heavy zari work and embroidery. The idea was to have outfits with a European feel, with added Indian touches. The fabrics used predominantly were organza, georgette, and chiffon.

Producer, Director and Actress, Divya Kumar Khosla, was the showstopper and she looked bedazzling in a blingy silver lehenga, paired with an unconventional blouse.