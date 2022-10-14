Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma turn showstoppers for Abhishek Sharma and Nirmooha; Anand Kabra’s collection stands out

Kalki Koechlin turns showstopper for Abhishek Sharma | Instagram

Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia is known for bringing her elective brilliance in the collection. This year, on the third day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, her collection called Magical Wilderness was inspired by the wilderness of the spring season. The meticulously detailed structure, vibrant colours and its intricate natural patterns was the core of her collection.

With lime green, daffodil yellow, deep purples, soft lavender along with terracotta and ripen peach formed the colour palette matched perfectly with her brand Nirmooha’s signature 3D cord ornamentation to create poetic textures and diaphanous textiles.

The surface of the detailed ornamentation added to the textured embroidery on her resort and summer essentials in terms of shapes and silhouettes creating a sensual and textural symphony at its vibrant best with Vijay Varma as the showstopper.

The second show featured Abhishek Sharma’s collection Dusk with Kalki Koechlin and Prince of Karauli as showstoppers.

Inspired by the exquisite filigree craft of jewellery making, the glamorous collection was a mix of modernised Indian poise with a varied variety of attributes making it bold and royal in its appearance.

The intense bright colours muted by the fine gold metal thread and intricate hand embroidery, gave the collection a rich look. The pallet mostly revolved around rich golds, bright green, rose petal pink, midnight blue, orange and a delicate touch of red. In addition, a play of glass beaded strings and metallic embroidered leaves created a forest of gold and sun.

Anand Kabra - A MELANGE OF IDEAS!

Following Abhishek and Prreeti was designer Anand Kabra’s collection, A Melange of Ideas - a veritable amalgamation of diverse ideas and concepts.

“The collection is an ode to small, yet significant and gorgeous design details that I have made note of during my travels, or whilst rummaging through vintage clothing, or going through old fashion images, and the like. The hodgepodge of creative ideas that had been living in my imagination for the past several years have all come together to create this collection,” Anand said post the show.

The collection as we learn was an attempt to change the way we look at and interpret Indian clothing. Emphasising the requirements of a modern woman, with comfort, lightness and ease of mobility at its core, the collection was mixed-and-matched and beautifully styled to create stunning ensembles. Anand’s conscious efforts were visible to dress this collection in a way that moves away from the ‘set’ culture in Indian fashion.

Comprising silhouettes that epitomise relaxed fits, linear cuts and soft tailoring, the collection featured trousers, tunics, skirts, anarkalis, sarees and corsetry.

The silhouettes were brought to life with the use of luxurious silks, chiffon, dupioni and habotai in different weights and textures fused with warm white, charcoal, mustard, sand, pale sky blue and vermilions. In terms of techniques the collection featured extensive use of prints, beading, handmade lace, cutwork, mesh, placement dyeing and contrast stitching to create stunning designs for this collection.