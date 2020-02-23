Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Wow factor

Lakme Fashion Week hit the 20-year mark and like every season, this much sought-after fashion event gave trailblazing designers an opportunity to showcase their couture crafts in front of fashion enthusiasts. The theme of this season's LFW was Summer/Resort 2020 and most designers shaped and based their outfits to revolve around the theme.

With talented aspiring and veteran designers putting their best foot forward, almost every show had its own share of highlights and a plethora of outfits that made the audiences gasp with excitement. After every LFW season, there are some shows or outfits or unconventional elements that make some shows or designers stand out from the rest and leave an indelible mark on the minds of the spectators.

Coconut water footwear