Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Wow factor

Lakme Fashion Week hit the 20-year mark and like every season, this much sought-after fashion event gave trailblazing designers an opportunity to showcase their couture crafts in front of fashion enthusiasts. The theme of this season's LFW was Summer/Resort 2020 and most designers shaped and based their outfits to revolve around the theme.
With talented aspiring and veteran designers putting their best foot forward, almost every show had its own share of highlights and a plethora of outfits that made the audiences gasp with excitement. After every LFW season, there are some shows or outfits or unconventional elements that make some shows or designers stand out from the rest and leave an indelible mark on the minds of the spectators.
Coconut water footwear
On this note, it is only right to start by mentioning the winner of the Circular Design Challenge, a competition that set pace for Day 2, showcasing the collections of budding designers who went the extra mile in ensuring their outfits and/or accessories were created keeping the betterment of the environment in mind.
The collections were made using plastic scrap, industrial or textile waste, and discarded coconut water. The latter was used by the winners, Zuzana and Susmith from ‘Malai’, to make bracelets, bags, purses and footwear. “At this point, we are not competing with any big brand.
We are offering a product wherein after using it you don’t have to think about what will happen to it after you don’t want it or it gets irreparably damaged. Also, it has some nice properties and the range is attractive,” Zuzana said to FPJ.
Fitting finale
A piece on Lakme Fashion Week is not complete without mentioning the Grand Finale, especially if it has the gorgeous LFW finale veteran, Kareena Kapoor, as the showstopper and Amit Aggarwal, the couture maestro, at the helm of affairs.
This year, the skilled and visionary designer, decided to throw in an unconventional concept into the finale. Apart from having his collection in tandem with Lakme’s theme, ‘Better in 3D’, the designer also made his outfits from fibres made out of industrial waste — hitting the bull’s eye when it comes to experimenting with sustainable choices.
The entire finale metaphorically resembled a time capsule — a designer showcasing his futuristic collection at a location like Mukesh Mills that has an old world and mysterious air to it.
Spice zing
Speaking of things that stood out, the couture maestro, Gaurang Shah, hit another master stroke with his collection, ‘Garam Masala’, in collaboration with Lakme Salon. The collection was predominantly traditional-wear oriented, with the designer using fabrics from across all the states of the country — Kanjeevaram, Patali Potla and Pashmina, amongst others.
The models who walked the ramp flaunted different hair colours, introduced by Lakme, which were inspired from masalas or spices, thus giving the collection its unique butdesi name. That was not all, the highlight of the show was actress Tabu reciting meaningful poetry while the models walked the ramp. The recital consisted of poetry conveying how women hold a significant place in every home and how they bind the family together.
As an ode to women, Shah also ensured that his gorgeous daughters walk the ramp. It was an ethereal experience — Tabu’s undeniable gorgeousness and poise, coupled with Gaurang's enthusiasm and gusto to always bring something new to the floor (or rather the ramp). The show was met with applause, appreciation and awe.
Boho-Cowboy motifs
The first thing that is likely to come up in someone's mind on hearing that a collection is based on a Boho-Cowboy theme is that it will be gimmicky, but, designer Mohammed Mazhar’s take on the collection was rather unpredictable.
The outfits saw only black and white hues and although we aren’t complaining some more hues or probably a pop of colour like red for instance, would have done the trick. Stylewise, the silhouettes and cuts were impressive, and the motifs did all the talking when it comes to the theme.
