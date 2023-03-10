Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns showstopper for Limrick’s stunning body-hugging outfit |

If there’s one word that defines Shilpa Shetty Kundra on the ramp is Confidence. The actor turned showstopper for Limerick by Abirr n Nanki on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Shilpa walked the ramp wearing exquisite violet crepe body-hugging jumpsuit paired with a long shrug from the Song of Valley collection presenting the designers’ iconic prints.

Limerick’s entire collection was based on the artwork that came alive against the backdrop of sheer and solid fabrics and mixed crepe with chiffon and organza. The wearable collection celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir exploring the timeless beauty of traditional art forms.

With detailed paisley motifs painstakingly woven in the jamavars to the simple yet beautiful animal motifs found in the walnut wood carvings, the collection explores the various complicated and time-consuming crafts that originated in the valley. “These complex and exquisite patterns have been reimagined to create artworks that embolden design, structure and patterns in each garment,” said Abirr.

The interesting mix of colour palette served as an interesting mix of shades of magentas, blues and greens brought to life with an abundance of lines — both curved and straight.

With love from Italy

Next was Sanya Malhotra who turned the showstopper for designer Aakriti Grover from the label Flirtatious India. Sanya stunned in orange bikini top and skirt with bikini bottom paired with a crepe cape exuding the Italian poolside vibes.

“With the recent popularity of the tv show 'The White Lotus', the Italian influences are at the forefront of every creative field. We want to convert that Italian landscape into an abstract and colorful artwork for the Flirtatious customer,” said the designer.

With motifs such as lemons and beach umbrellas amalgamated with geometric elements such as checkerboard pool tiles and exposed brick walls, Aakriti’s collection stood out for its interesting colour palates.