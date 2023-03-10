e-Paper Get App
Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Designer Sameer Madan’s collection captures the pomp of 80’s and 90’s culture

While Tamir and Samaira’s collection had hand-embroidered geometric motifs, and textures, Deepit Chug’s futuristic collection for men drew inspiration from the beauty of Streamline Moderne, a form of Art Deco

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

The opening showcase by designer Deepit Chug’s futuristic collection for men drew inspiration from the beauty of Streamline Moderne (a form of Art Deco) and the disruption it caused then in the world of architecture and fashion. Presented under his label Line Outline the collection comprised of blazers, collared-vest coats and pants majorly in black and white.

Dancer turned actor Shantanu Maheshwari turned the showstopper for the designer wearing white lining pant suit. Guilty actor Guefateh Pirzada walked the ramp for Tisa Studio by Tamir and Samaira wearing black terry rayon three-piece.

The ready-to-wear collection was inspired by the work of Indian Female artist, Zarina Hashmi, who was known for her minimalist art utilizing geometric and abstract forms found in Islamic architecture.

Dipped in muted earthy tones on organic cotton and terry rayon accentuated by tie and dye techniques, hand-embroidered geometric motifs, and textures, the garments were highlighted with specially designed metal buttons and accents.

Presenting the first showcase of the second day was by designer Sameer Madan’s Untamed - The Wild Thing Summer Cruise’23 collection. The mysterious, glitzy collection captured the 80s and 90s cultural reference.

Sameer’s collection translated glamour into modern resurgence of power dressing with pops of leopard textile alongside solid statement looks. The collection flavoured the the ultimate expression of femininity and created a space for self-love for women. Los Angeles-based influencer Niharika N M was the showstopper for the opening show.

article-image

