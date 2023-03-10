Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Arjun Kapoor turns cheer leader for sister Anshula as she marks her stunning ramp debut | FPJ

Anshula Kapoor marked her ramp debut today at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Wearing ash colour glitter corset top paired with high slit skirt and long line shrug, Anshula owned the ramp with her confidence as she walked in Itrh’s Disco outfit. Brother Arjun Kapoor, who was seated in the first row turned cheer leader for Anshula.

Anshula completed her look with simple make up and left her hair open. “The feeling hasn’t sunk in yet. The outfit is chic, though it’s not my style but I am loving it. It feels unreal because this is my first time,” said Anshula.

The afternoon of the second day of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was set with 80s disco dance of Bollywood. And to top it up was the actor Sonakshi Sinha and Anshula Kapoor who turned the showstoppers for Itrh by Ridhi Bansal.

Sonakshi wore the Itrh quintessential golden shimmery three-piece mermaid outfit. She completed the look with high ponytail and not to mention her eclectic moves on the 80s famous song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja.

Titled Dancing Queen, the collection was inspired by music—especially Disco reflecting the brand’s philosophy. “The disco has always been a place where people embrace their inner glamzons and free spirits, its a place of utter disregard for societal norms towards sexuality, gender, and appropriation. It’s about breaking all the rules and rewriting them every time the beat changes,” said the designer.

Making bold statements with the garments were studded with Swarovski and crystal elements giving them a sheerer facade and a pastel overtone to layer with classic silvers and gold.

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also turned the showstopper for fellow stylist Mohit Rai.

Next on the showcase was Tanieya Khanuja’s collection called Queen Moves Only with Neha Bhasin as the showstopper. The collection was an ode to the modern woman. The monochromatic collection featured luxurious taffeta, soft organza, and shimmery sequins with pleated and feathered details.

On the showcase from the collection we’re structured ensembles, bodycon dresses, easy-to-wear sarees, and power pantsuits. “The pieces are designed for strong woman who plays her roles like a queen throughout the day. The collection is an homage to strong women everywhere, because as they say, fashion is the armour to survive and win everyday life,” said the designer.

The Dreamsequence by Varun Nidhika’s SS 23 collection featured an enchanted wilderness of sprouting Poppies and Aquatic flora entwined with the beauty of the season. The geometric floral rendition in fine cutwork graded pattern was omnipresent in the collection.

On the showcase were whimsical floral line art embroidery in fine organza cutwork and metallic embroideries adorns structured jackets, Co-ord sets and angrakhas for women.

With super-matte chiffon, sheer silk organza, fine cotton silk, stripe linens, and crinkle cottons the silhouettes were juxtaposed with tonal embroideries in delicate lattice pastels on ivory and dark bases. Playing with a palette of pearl whites, soft ash blues, desert rose, and earthy charcoals, the collection was heavy on handcrafted details.