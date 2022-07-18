Lactating mothers' woes resulting from Mother Nature |

Besides usual traffic woes and replenishment of lakes, monsoon is also linked with increased instances of ailments. One such medical problem is nipple fungal infection faced by lactating mothers. The painful problem is commonly seen during monsoon.

Nipple infection cases tend to spike in lactating mothers during the rainy season as the humidity levels are high and the fungi spread quickly.

Explaining the issue in simple terms, SRV Hospital Gynaecologist, obstetrician and endoscopic surgeon, Dr Suman Bijlani said there are many types of fungal infections while thrush is seen in the majority of women.

It happens due to the overgrowth of the Candida Albicans fungus that thrives in a dark, moist, and warm environment. This fungus is there in the body but the pathogen tends to remain harmless as good bacteria regulate its numbers. Any imbalance in the numbers of good bacteria can lead to thrush, a fungal infection.

Moreover, other reasons such as high estrogen levels in the body, oral contraceptives, anaemia, and damp nipples can double chances of nipple fungal infection.

Mentioning the thrush symptoms, the medico said, "Nipple pain after feeding, burning and itching sensation, swelling or redness around the areola, blisters and patches around the nipples are the red flags of it."

Dr Bijlani advised not to neglect the problem and take treatment without any delay. The treatment may vary from one woman to another. Try to follow instructions given only by the doctor and avoid self-medication, he said.

Furthermore, you need to take some measures such as keeping your breast clean and dry during monsoon, washing the breast pump properly, wash your hands thoroughly after touching the breasts, before feeding, and after changing the baby’s diaper.

"Tight clothes can cause abrasions and severe discomfort in the skin around the nipples. So, wear loose cotton clothes that are comfortable and help your nipples to heal faster," he concluded.