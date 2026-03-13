 Kuldeep Yadav's Bride-To-Be Vanshika Wows In ₹80,000 Red Salwar-Suit For Mehendi Ceremony – Inside Visuals Viral
Kuldeep Yadav’s fiancée Vanshika captivated everyone at their mehendi ceremony in an ₹80,000 red Farshi salwar suit by Surena Chaudhary, featuring exquisite embroidery and royal details. Kuldeep coordinated perfectly in a green bandhgala kurta with white pyjamas. Their elegant, colour-coordinated looks quickly went viral, setting a stylish tone for their wedding celebrations.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding festivities have kicked off in style, and all eyes are on his bride-to-be, Vanshika, after her stunning appearance at their mehendi ceremony. The soon-to-be-wed couple, childhood friends who will tie the knot on March 14, set the tone for the celebrations with coordinated elegance and a touch of tradition.

Take a look:

Vanshika made a dazzling statement in the “Naira Farshi Salwar Set” from designer Surena Chaudhary’s label, a luxurious ensemble valued at ₹80,010. The deep red outfit, adorned with intricate craftwork and regal accents, brought out a royal aura perfectly suited for the festive occasion. The detailed embroidery and rich fabric ensured that Vanshika stood out, drawing admiration from guests and fans alike as inside visuals from the ceremony went viral.

Kuldeep complemented her look with understated charm, choosing a classic green bandhgala kurta paired with crisp white pyjamas. Their thoughtful colour coordination not only reflected their personal style but also created a visually striking couple look, setting the bar high for the rest of their wedding celebrations.

