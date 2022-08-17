e-Paper Get App

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

This year, the Hindu festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram |

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

Here are some sweet wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion:

Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami | Pinterest

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

___________________________________________________________________

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness.

___________________________________________________________________

Krishna Janmashtami GIF

Krishna Janmashtami GIF | Pinterest

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

___________________________________________________________________

A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future and may Lord Krishna bless you in everything.

___________________________________________________________________

Krishna Janmaashtami GIF

Krishna Janmaashtami GIF | Giphy

Read Also
Krishna Janmastami vibes! Kids join folk artistes during Puli Vesham dance; watch video
article-image
HomeLifestyleKrishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

RECENT STORIES

BJP announces new Parliamentary Panel; Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped - check full...

BJP announces new Parliamentary Panel; Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped - check full...

Gurugram: Four bouncers held for assaulting army man, brothers

Gurugram: Four bouncers held for assaulting army man, brothers

Jacqueline Fernandez named accused in Rs 200 cr extortion case by ED

Jacqueline Fernandez named accused in Rs 200 cr extortion case by ED

Thane: Two held for smuggling elephant tusks after ivory carving worth Rs 2.5 crore seized

Thane: Two held for smuggling elephant tusks after ivory carving worth Rs 2.5 crore seized

Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC

Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes