Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, GIFs, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, greetings, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram |

Lord Krishna is worshipped by millions of devotees. For his love for butter, he is fondly called Makkhan Chor. His appearance day in the Kali yuga is celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most enjoyed festivals. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, August 18.

Here are some sweet wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion:

Love is a consistent passion to give not a meek persistent hope to receive. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family, always! Blessings of Health, Wealth, Love, and Happiness.

May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your Makhan- Mishri with all your worries & sorrow.

A very happy and prosperous wishing to you for your coming future and may Lord Krishna bless you in everything.

