Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's how you can dress up your baby as Bal Gopal

This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19. Are you thinking of decking up your baby as Lord Krishna? You need to remember these few points.

1) Make your kid wear a comfortable dhoti in cotton or silk, if you are planning for a photo shoot. The mukut or the crown is another important element in Krishna's avatar. Do not skip on the quality as a poor quality crown will hamper your baby's skin. Try making one at home.

The next important costume of the Krishna attire is a peacock feather and flute. A peacock feather is an important part of costume jewellery. Also do not forget to give a flute to your kid as Lord Krishna is always seen playing a flute. He is said to have played pretty tunes and has mesmerised all.

