Know more about the popular singer Suchethan Rangaswamy

Born on 18 June, 1979 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Suchethan Rangaswamy is a Carnatic classical vocalist, veena player, actor and founder of Sumadhura Education And Cultural Trust in Bangalore. He is known for his roles in popular television serials and films like Muktha Muktha, Chitralekha, Putta Gowri Maduve, Anuraga Sangama and Nagini

Since 1998, Rangaswamy has been composing and arranging music for albums and TV series. He has also been performing live in various events and cultural shows all over India as well as many other countries. He is presently the mentor for the television reality show Saregamapa on Zee Kannada. He had been invited as a guest and judge for some of the major music competitions in Karnataka. He joined as the Professor of Music at Alliance University in 2015.

Rangaswamy was a member of Jazz-fusion band of Bangalore Veenar from 2009 to 2012. He along with international award winning musician Jim Ankan Deka composed four songs for the band. Their single Eastwards from the album Timeless has been considered as one of the best instrumental fusion tracks in the country and has been included in many other albums such as 'Heritage Hues - Music That Celeberates India' by Songdew and 'Strings Attached' by Music Aloud.

With the support of his father G Rangaswamy, Suchethan took initial training in music at the age of 4 from his mother and Carnatic classical musician Suma Rangaswamy. He continued his Carnatic classical vocal training from various stalwarts of music like Dr.Sarvamangala Shankar, M.S.Vidya, Dr.P.Ramaa, Padmabhushana Dr.R. K. Srikantan and Kalaimamani P. Unnikrishnan for many years. Rangaswamy also took training in Veena under T.Sharada and Ganakalabhushana Dr.Suma Sudhindra. He is presently pursuing his PhD in voice culture (Voice culture, the lesser known secrets).