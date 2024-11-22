Know 6 Omega-3 Alternatives For Vegetarians

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients often associated with fish and seafood. However, there are excellent vegetarian and vegan-friendly sources that you can consume if you do nmot eat meat | All images from Canva

Chia seeds contain high alpha-linolenic acid. Just 1 ounce (28 grams) provides approximately 5 grams of omega-3s. Easy to add to smoothies, oatmeal, or as a base for chia pudding |

Rich in ALA and dietary fiber. Ground flaxseeds are better absorbed than whole ones |

Walnuts are among the few nuts high in omega-3s. A small handful (about 1 ounce) provides a good dose of ALA |

Hemp seeds contain ALA and a healthy ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. Nutty flavor works well in yogurt, granola, or as a salad topping |

Mustard oil is a traditional cooking oil in many cuisines and does contain omega-3 fatty acids, primarily in the form of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) |

The best way to consume omega 3 if you cannot consume it through foods is to take omega-3 supplements with a doctor's prescription |