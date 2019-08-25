KJo was late, Diandra sizzles: Tittle tattle from Mumbai’s party circuit

No pics please: Kishin Mulchandani

Those who were in the party circuit many moons ago would definitely recall the sight of that-time party perennial Kishin Mulchandani. You loved him or you hated him, but you just could not ignore him. He was here, there and everywhere, hopping from one party to another, changing his shirt in the car and spraying perfume. He was loud, he was gregarious, he was in your face, he drank champagne straight from the bottle at times, he threw wild parties.

Then, suddenly, he slipped out of the party scene, for it was not his scene anymore, he preferred private dos where he knew everyone, and not these days with new kids on the block, clicking pics on their cellphones and posting on their social networks.