Kiss Day 2022: Messages, quotes, GIFs to send on WhatsApp or SMS

After celebrating Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day -- we're now on the last phase of Valentine's Week with the Kiss Day.

This might be the perfect time to express your affection with a kiss. Or, by sending a message expressing a similar sentiment.

Here are a few romantic yet cute messages to share with you loved one:

1. Happiness is like a kiss. It feels best when you give it to someone else!



2. I still remember how I felt when we first kissed my love! Happy kiss day!



3. Nothing can be more precious than sharing a special moment with you. Happy Kiss Day!

5. My eyes are eager to see you, my ears are eager to hear you and my lips are eager to kiss you. I miss you sweetheart...Happy Kiss Day!

6. Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves.

7. “Ancient lovers believed a kiss would literally unite their souls, because the spirit was said to be carried in one's breath.”

― Eve Glicksman

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:23 PM IST