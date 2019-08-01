Kids born to aged parents are well-behaved

Washington: Children born to aged parents tend to have fewer externalising behaviour which includes physical aggression, disobeying rules, cheating, stealing, and destruction of property, than children of younger parents, suggests a study.

The study published in the journal ‘Child Development’, however, mentioned that parents’ age was not related to children’s internalising behaviours which include fearfulness, social withdrawal, and somatic complaints.

“We wanted to know if there is an association between parents’ age and common behaviour problems in children. With respect to common behaviour problems, we found no reason for future parents to worry about a harmful effect of having a child at an older age,” said Marielle Zondervan-Zwijnenburg, study’s lead author.