Kianoush Tahavili Darban - The suave model of Dubai elevating the vogue

Having class and elegance makes a model to be more voguish in appearance. An entrepreneur from Dubai driving from the real definition of class and elegance.

'Kianoush Tahavili Darban' is an entrepreneur and a model from Dubai. By profession chasing bucks but by modelling chasing panache, he is giving new definition to the modelling world by presenting himself in the best way he can. Influencing people to carry on their style in the way that shows their vitality and class what makes him more admirable. Being a model he also very conscious about his daily routine and is a fitness geek. From wearing formals to wearing casuals he also influences the vogue of present time. As an active social media user (https://instagram.com/dubai_luxury_v.i.p.s?igshid=ams2aji0lr61) he has more than 71.4K followers on Instagram.

His vision is not the same common real estate or marketing or investing, It’s all about motivation, action, achievements , lifestyle, inspiration, If you work hard, you’ll achieve all your dreams and will make it.

Talking about his work then he has invested in real estate in the UK and worked as a business developer manager and also branch manager for Jesmond branch in the Uk. Then moved to Dubai in 2014 to continue his passion about real estate and marketing. He established hia own marketing and consultancy company named "KDME" and have an exclusive contract to work with driven properties and help them with their property needs.

Thus, for a fitness geek and suave model he is serving as a role model for many. Thus, we wish him Good Luck for his future.