Khandvi: gluten-free protein snack

Indore: From the land of Gujarat, a mothering delicacy that is bound to be loved by every family member is ‘Khandvi’. Whether it is celebrity nutritionists, who are working to keep Bollywood celebs slim and trim, or kids at home, this dish is adored by everyone.

One serving of besan khandvi, protein rich snack can help you meet 13% of your day's requirement of this major important nutrient.

It is also gluten-free and provides the body with fibre, which curbs hunger pangs and regulates levels of blood sugar.

How to prepare Khandvi?

· Form a smooth paste by blending gram flour (1 cup), curd (1 cup), water (2 cup) turmeric powder and salt.

· Grease a large plate or back side of a thali or an aluminum foil with cooking oil and keep aside.

· Cook the batter to thick consistency while stirring continuously.

· Transfer a large spoonful of batter over previously greased plate or thali. Spread batter in a thin layer with the backside of a flat spoon or a spatula. Depending on the quantity of the batter and size of a plate, you may need 2-3 plates to spread the whole batter.

· Let it cool for 3-4 minutes.

· Then make straight cuts using knife and make about 1 ½ inch wide strips.

· Carefully roll each strip into roll.

· Temper with oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. While tempering add sesame seeds only in the end when the sauté is ready.