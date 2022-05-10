Keep a keen eye out for an upsurge in head and neck cancer in India, says Dr Shyam Kishore Shrivastava of HCG Cancer Hospital

Head and neck cancer, which is one of the gradually emerging forms of cancer in India, constitutes a third of cancer burden and also a major public health problem in India. Majority of head and neck cancers originates in the squamous cells lining of the mucosal surfaces of the head and neck region (for example, inside the mouth, nose, and throat).

Squamous cell carcinomas of the head and neck are the most common kind of cancer in India due to unhealthy lifestyle and practices, mainly due to the distinct risk factors, food habits and personal and family health.

Consumption of tobacco is one of the most significant risk factor for head and neck cancer. Tobacco usage is connected to more than 85 percent of head and neck malignancies. The tobacco and alcohol use is linked to 70–80 percent of new head and neck cancer diagnosed. The risk of this disease is around ten times higher in smokers than in non-smokers. The risk of head and neck cancer can be minimized by quitting smoking and getting periodic check-up & screenings.

Close to 60 per cent of global head and neck cancers occur in Asia especially in India. In India, over two third patients present with advanced disease as compared to 40 per cent in developed countries, fearing the cases may double by 2030.

Although males are more likely than females to get head and neck cancer, we are seeing an increase in young women becoming addicted to smoking and other tobacco-related products as a consequence of adopting so called modern / western lifestyle.

As a result of the escalating incidence, even young females are being diagnosed increasingly with head and neck cancer. As a result, it's essential to raise awareness among the youth — capturing them while they're still young and prevent cancers.

The underprivileged section of the society accounts for the majority of head and neck cancer cases. Poverty, illiteracy, advanced-stage tumours, a lack of access to healthcare, and a lack of treatment infrastructure contribute to the eliminate of these illnesses. In rural locations, 90 percent of oral cancer patients are from the lower middle socioeconomic level, and those living in poverty.

Although most patients identify signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer early but, invariably they ignore or refuse to report them for fear of surgery resulting facial deformity or long-term radiation complications such as dryness of mouth. Unfortunately, in these circumstances, the cancer progresses to an advanced stage, where the treatment is unlikely to respond so well and failure rates are very high.

Cancer treatment options, including as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, are now quite modern and advanced. It is important to understand the expertise is available in our country to offer best treatment to the patients.

Currently in large number of centres the decision to line of treatment is decided in multidisciplinary clinics where the doctors of various modalities of treatment discuss regarding the best option to the patient on evidenced based treatment line. Patient needs to be confident that the decision for his/ her treatment decision for either single modality of multimodality (combination of surgery, radiation the chemotherapy) is the collective decision of various doctors.

If people consult the oncologists and obtain the opinion early and are detected cancers at an early stage, several lives can be saved with maintaining high ‘quality of life’ following treatment, advances in plastic surgery, combined with complex cancer surgery, can help patients achieve outstanding aesthetic results. Newer forms of radiation methods such as IMRT/IGRT to reduce side effects and newer effective and less toxic chemotherapy, certainly add to the higher cure rates as are being achieved in recent times. It is important that patients should reach the cancer treating doctor at an earliest and follow the instructions judiciously.

"I strongly believe that the patients with head & neck cancers treated a few years back and are keeping good health, may come forward in support to the patients who are recently diagnosed and have several doubts in their mind related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. They may share their experience, this will provide confidence to new patients and also sensitise the general public to actively adopt a healthy lifestyle in general avoiding tobacco consumption in any form.", Dr Shyam Kishore Shrivastava, Director Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:45 PM IST