Kaunteya, the luxury tableware brand opens its first store at New Delhi

Delhi: The luxury tableware brand Kaunteya has opened its first offline brand store amid the very cosmopolitan ambience of Santushti Market at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The brand has delivered over 5000 orders of 24 Karat gold plated crockery, online in India and across the border till date. This flagship store is a result of high demand from customers for a physical experience centre.

Exuding the very ethos of the brand, the store shall welcome the customers into the glory of Indian art & architecture where-in they can touch & feel the beauty of wares to their content.

Kaunteya has recently launched its fifth series Airavata, dedicated to the vahanas of the gods and designed using the Pattachitra art form. All the five series of Kaunteya: Byah inspired by Phad artform, Jyamiti based on symmetrical patterns, Pichwai based on the famous Pichwai art, Dasara themed on the Mysore palace and Airavata will be displayed in store along with a splendid collection cushions and table linen.

The Brand also has on display a mesmerizing range of gift sets which can act as the perfect wedding or festive gift

Brand's founder Sonal Jetha elaborated that the store will fuse the brand's retailing targets with its aspiration to give a dedicated platform to Indian art / heritage / architecture and edify the customers with the cultural importance of these art forms.

the brand store will also host expert lead workshops on table settings and table etiquettes

She added that the brand's new cushion range and cutlery range would also be on display at the new store

Customers can know more about the brand at https://kaunteya.in/ or can visit the new store