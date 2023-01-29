Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist Rujuta Diweka shares 7 tips to eating right and building a healthy routine

Rujuta Diwekar with Kareena Kapoor Khan |

It's a time to cleanse our thoughts, habits and rethink our belief system. Bring in the renewed glory, wash away your food fears as celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips on eating right in her audiobook 'Eating in the Age of Dieting' available on Audible |

The first step to a healthy diet is to eat real food in the right quantity at the right time |

Fad diets don't work, but sustainable eating habits do |

Eat for your body type and genetic makeup, not for the body type you wish you had |

Find pleasure in food and create a positive relationship with your body |

The secret to weight management is not about eating less, it's about eating right |

Prioritise eating real, nutrient-dense foods in the right quantity and at the right time |

Avoid restrictive diets and focus on developing sustainable eating habits |

