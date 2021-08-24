Kajari Teej 2021: Meaning, significance, and all you need to know

In the trio of the Teej Festivals, Haryali, Kajari and Hartalika Teej are traditionally celebrated in India. Kajari Teej is one the most joyful festival for women. It is traditionally observed by the married women for the prosperity of their husband. It is mainly celebrated during the monsoon in the month of ‘Sharavan’.

It falls in the month of ‘Bhadrapada’, which is month of Hindu Calendar that corresponds to August/September in the Gregorian Calendar. It is mostly on the third day of ‘Bhadrapada’.

Women fast for the whole day after waking up before the sunrise on this day. They observe the rituals with dedication and faith. The rituals are dedicated to the Goddess Parvati. The union of Parvati with Lord Shiva is celebrated. Both Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped on the day of Kajari Teej.

Women spent this day together by singling the folk songs on this holy occasion known as Kajris. The Kajari Teej is also practiced by dancing and sharing stories that they have been through. The popular regions to sing the folks are from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Many women also practice the joy of swinging and playing amongst the married Bahus. It also involves the praying of Neem trees and in some parts, it is also associated with the worship of the moon.

Women dress up as beautifully as they do on Karva Chauth. All elements of Indian Married women are put up such as Bindi, Bangles, Mehendi, Sindoor, ornaments and heavy red clothes. The holy fast is broken by eating Sattu or some fruit. The occasion is also delighted with some sweets. It brings happiness and the rituals focus on celebrating the womanhood and nature. The environment is completely changed as any other festival does.

Some unmarried girls also observe the fast. As it is said this helps them a husband of their choice.

The festival is known as Boorhi Teej and Badi Teej in Rajasthan. Also a fair is conducted in Bundi, Rajashan to celebrate the festival of Kajari Teej.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:48 PM IST