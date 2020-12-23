Just 2020 things: New study reveals cases of deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' are rising in US

The year 2020 may almost be over, but the horrifying revelations keep coming. And if you thought that COVID-19 was bad, we assume that the thought of a deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' will possibly make your toes curl. And just to make matters worse, there has apparently been a rise in such cases.

According to a new study published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases journal, there has been a rise in cases involving Naegleria fowleri - a free-living microscopic ameba - over the last decade. In data that has now been uploaded to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a rise in cases in the Midwest region after 2010. Not only that, the data suggests a northward expansion, noting that rising temperatures and consequent increases in recreational water use may be contributing factors.