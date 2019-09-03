Joti Statovci is fond of Indian composers and filmmakers

Joti Statovci soon will be the one name in Bollywood who has proved himself as a trained professional singer and an amazing actor. He has been a YouTube sensation due to his singing skills and has also acted in various short films.

Statovci has been recently approached by a Bollywood director who is in awe of the singer and actor. The official announcement will be made very soon by the director himself but sources close to Joti have informed that he soon will be acting in a big Bollywood project.

Asked about the same, Joti Statovci said, "I am really glad to have been approached by Bollywood filmmaker, It would be too early to share more details but I will let you know once something is finalized on documents."

He further adds, "Bollywood certainly is a big industry to work with and undoubtedly, actors and singers from all across the globe love to work with the Indian composers and filmmakers. The audience is great here and they have sense of cinema now. Bollywood is now ready to experiment things and it is already going on with films like 2.O and few other superhuman and sci-fi thrillers."

Apart from singing and acting, Joti is fond of travelling. He loves to travel a lot. He said, "I love meeting new people and hence, I travel a lot."

Joti has raised eyebrows through his YouTube videos. He has received millions of views on his singing videos from all across the globe. When asked about which Bollywood singer inspires him the most, without a second thought, he took the name of noted Indian singer Sonu Nigam. Apart from him, he said that he is also fond of Bollywood legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar and Ghazal King Jagjit Singh.

He said, “Indian music inspires me a lot. It reflects the diverse Indian culture and it has so many varieties. I would love to work with the Indian composers if I get a chance.”