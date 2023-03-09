Josh’s JAS 2: Top creators reveal how 'The Master Class Programme' helped them grow |

Josh, which has been one of the most popular and fastest-growing short video app in India, came with the second edition of its much successful flagship programme Josh All Stars recently and it has been quite successful among the creators. For the uninitiated, Josh All Stars 2 has been a formal training academy for short-video and has benefited thousands of creators. And as the programme has ended, it got its top 3 creators in Smeelu Jeevan, Dipti Sharma and Taranjeet Singh.

The top 3 creators of JAS 2 have shared their experience with the master class flagship programme and revealed how it helped them grow inside and outside the app.

Taranjeet Singh

Taranjeet Singh

A graduate student from Jharkhand believes that the master classes of JAS 2 has helped him create good content and came with interesting challenges for him and other creators. "The quality of our videos is getting better, we are getting information about new filters and we are getting a chance to participate in new trends and also to come live," he said. Expressing his gratitude towards Josh, Singh asserted, "When I used to make videos, no one knew me, Josh app gave me that recognition. Josh app has made me a trend setter. With Josh app, I worked with many brands like Sparx/ Dabur Red paste/ Moro / Cococola etc.

Smeelu Jeevan

Smeelu Jeevan

The 27-year-old creator from Kochi is a mathematic graduate who runs a seafood restaurant Kumbalanghi. Talking about how JAS 2 helped her grow her Josh profile, she said, "It helped me to know more tips and tricks of video creation and social media". She also asserted that the master class not just cleared her doubts but also helped her meet top creators.

"The master classes helped me to know which are the main focus areas when we are making content on Josh and social media," she stated and was all praises for Josh for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent.

Dipti Sharma

Dipti Sharma

Dipti happens to be a 'Digital Creator and Beauty & Lifestyle Blogger' who claims to have learnt a lot from the JAS 2 classes. "It was not just about learning new things I've enjoyed every session with great performances," she added.

Dipti added that, "I've seen other creators and got to know about their tips & tricks which helped me a lot in creative thinking". Be from providing opportunities to work with Top Brands to helping her ace her content game, she says Josh is close her heart for giving her the right guidance all the time.

