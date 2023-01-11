Joshimath land subsidence: 5 other places in Uttarakhand that might sink in future

Joshimath land subsidence: Razing of damaged hotels, houses to begin today | ANI

Joshimath, a town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, is the gateway to pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and a stop for visitors to Auli and the Valley of Flowers.

The gateway town, which has more than 50 hotels and approximately 17,000 residents, is in trouble because houses and roads began to crack due to ground subsidence. To put it another way, Joshimath is 'sinking.'

The town built on a slope with deposits from an old landslide, also sits on the high-risk seismic 'Zone-V' which is more prone to earthquakes.

In addition to Joshimath, a few other towns in the hilly state of Uttrakhand are facing the risk of sinking.

Roads crack in Joshimath | Twitter

Uttarkashi

In the Uttarkashi district, homes at the Mastadi and Bhatwadi villages are also in danger. After the earthquake of 1991, Mastadi experienced landslides. Cracks that have already begun to show up in the houses are present throughout the entire district. Water started leaking from within the homes in 1995 and 1996, which is now extending the effects of the natural disaster.

Rudraprayag

Maroda, a village in Rudraparyag district of Uttarakhand, is also at risk of facing a similar situation. Some houses in the village have developed cracks due to the tunnel construction of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line.

Picture for representation | Twitter

Nainital

Nainital, the town situated in the Kumaun foothills of Jagbeer Himalaya is also experiencing heavy bouts of tourism and an unchecked spate of construction. A 2016 report indicates that half the area of the township is covered with debris generated by landslides, and is in a risk of sinking.

Picture for representation | Twitter

Bageshwar

Landslides have also been reported in Kharbagad village in Bageshwar's Kapkot, which have led to water leakage from tunnels. The main reason for leakage appears to be pits that have been made in the hill above the tunnel of the hydropower project.

Tehri Garhwal

Many houses at the Atali village of Tehri district’s Narendranagar constituency have developed huge cracks due to heavy landslides and the blasting work on the tunnel.