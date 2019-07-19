Joel Marion’s Xtreme Fat Loss Diet book is guaranteed to help you get fitter

In the fear of failure, many end up setting very low standards for themselves. Be it in their career, their relationships with others and even their relationship with themselves. Staying fit might seem to be one of the toughest things to do, but once you begin, it’s difficult to stop. And while the path to fitness might seem difficult, Joel Marion is here to help you stay on track.

“One of the biggest things I see holding people back from living the life they were meant to live is that they dream too small,” says Joel Marion who is a fitness expert, co-founder of BioTrust and a five-time best-selling author.

Marion had a very humble upbringing but he realised the importance of fitness at an early age. He trained hard and became a fitness education teacher where he earned $40,000 in the first year itself. In order to spread his knowledge and to reach out to even more people, Marion decided to write a book. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a major failure. While most would’ve given up, Marion took this as an opportunity to completely turn his life around.

“My traditionally-published book failure was the best thing to ever happen to me. Why? Because I didn’t blame anyone else but myself and I did what was needed to overcome the true reasons why that failure occurred. Then, I achieved an even greater level of success, because I learned the skills to control my own destiny,” says Marion.

Marion founded BioTrust with his friend Josh Bezoni in 2011—“a mission-based nutrition company that was authentic, honest, charitable, and always put quality and customers first.” The company exceeded $100 million dollar revenue in its first year itself! Even after his first failed attempt, Marion decided to give writing another try. This time he was successful. Over the years, he’s helped millions of people across the world slash body fat, gain muscle and live a healthy life.

Marion has a huge fan following and people eagerly wait for him to publish his articles and blogs. Marion is one of the most popular fitness expert in the country who has also appeared on major television networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS and more. His book The Cheat to Lose Diet has sold millions of copies so far and still continues to be one of the most popular fat loss diet books. The book dismisses traditional diet techniques and offers various diet secrets and cheat codes which have dramatically improved the lives of many readers.

“Dreams don’t just happen, people. They take work. An insane, ungodly amount of work. Blood, sweat, tears, long nights, sacrifices. You’re going to have to put other stuff in your life on hold. Stuff that may be temporarily satisfying and entertaining, but it’s not driving you any closer to the life you want to live,” says Marion.

Joel Marion follows by his own example. He’s put hours of work into making himself fit and advices his readers to do the same so that they can live the best life possible. With an unstoppable mind-set and a solid drive to succeed, Marion is a force to reckon with. With his influence, he has already helped millions of people live a healthy and fit life and vows to reach out to even more people with his knowledge in the years to come.