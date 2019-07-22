Jhootha Kahin Kaa Receives Love & Laughter Across India

The Panchanama Boys along with Rishi Kapoor are here as “Jhootha Kahin Ka” has released. It has already become a talk of the town and is earning massive brownie points with the audience. The comedy caper is assured to be on its’ way to be a part of the coveted club. With several Bollywood celebrities singing praise of the film, trade experts are predicting good growth in box office numbers over the weekend.

4 decades post the release of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka, this trailblazing comedy also starring Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor aspires to earn box office merit for its comic timing, entertaining one liners and will give new direction to situational and witty humour in Bollywood. The family entertainer shot in Punjab, Mauritius & Bangkok last year, also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey, Rajesh Sharma and Manoj Joshi, and revolves around two students who are reluctant to return to India owing to their fascination for a foreign land, prompting one of the boy’s simpleton father to embark on a surprise visit, only to open up Pandora’s box of fabrications and hoaxes.

The film is directed by leading Punjabi film director, Smeep Kang, the only director to have contributed 100 crores annually to the Punjabi film industry, and makes his Bollywood debut with this film.

Producer Deepak Mukut states, “The film is being received very well in urban and rural centres and it is being appreciated by the audience for its’ apt comical content and casting.”

Producer Anuj Sharma adds on, “We are confident of a steady run at the box office with the love the film is receiving across the country”

Jhootha Kahin Ka is produced by Deepak Mukut and Anuj Sharma, under the banner of Shantketan Entertainments and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment. The film releases today.

The film is currently sharing box office business with Kabir Singh, Super 30, Family Of Thakurganj, and Lion King.