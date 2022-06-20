Jeena celebrates World Blood Donor week with the single-most aim of saving a life |

Mumbai, 16 June, 2022….Jeena & Company, a 122 years young freight forwarding and logistics organization, has been conducting Blood donation drives every year except for 2 years during the pandemic i.e. in 2020 & 2021. This week as a part of World Blood Donor Day, Jeena once again organized a blood donation camp at Mumbai. Over 65% employees participated except who are unable to donate due to medical conditions or low hemoglobin. This is completely a voluntary exercise and employees take a lot of pride in being a part of this social drive to benefit others. And this is only due to the conscious belief of doing something for the society. The Blood donation camps in Jeena are done in collaboration with Masina Hospital Trust, Byculla.

Jeena believes in supporting the community in the best possible way and since Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life, apart from other social activities, Jeena conducts the blood donation drive every year thereby bringing the organization together and promoting a life saving cause.

This kind of initiative enables employees to do acts of charity, help the community. However since they are in the midst of work and handling personal responsibilities on a day to day basis they don’t get enough time. This is where Jeena creates an opportunity where employees can participate in social activities during working hours and make a difference to society.

As Ms. Lucky Kulkarni, Group HR Head, Jeena & Company, says, “When employees come and donate blood they feel happy as they know this blood is going to help someone somewhere and save life. Generosity for its own sake creates a more compassionate workforce. When employees come together for a social cause, they can make a bigger impact. By helping others, employees get intangible benefits i.e. feelings of peace, pride and purpose. These feelings translate into a more fulfilled life and better output in life whether at work or home. When people experience this positivity, they’re more likely to continue giving and participating in other ways as well and this happiness, satisfaction and fulfillment is reflected in their office work too. The world is a better place when people have a purpose and more so purpose of social responsibility.”

Jeena’s contribution towards healthcare using logistics support during Covid

During the pandemic right from early March 2020 till the recent past, when many parts of the world was under lockdown and roads were empty, people were locked at home due to the fear of contracting Covid and losing life. However Jeena employees, being a part of one of India's largest logistics organization, were all out at the Airports / Seaports doing overtime duties, handling multiple shipments and doing customs clearance of essential commodities i.e medicines, vaccines, blood samples, PPE Kit etc. without even thinking once that they can get infected too mainly because they believed that these goods will help patients and doctors somewhere in the world and save life. Jeena employees were united and fearless as they had a purpose, a mission to save life like a true Corona Warrior. This can happen to an employee only when they are involved in the act of giving regularly, resonating in the way we have Blood donation drives every year. The act of giving comes naturally within all our employees. The organization culture since the last 122 years, promotes a sense of selfless contribution right from the owners who silently contribute to the society in their own way. And this is reflected across all levels of the organization. Being in logistics with nearly 2000 employees across the country and a lot of support staff, we take a lot of pride in sharing this responsibility across all our group companies towards impacting the larger society we live in.

