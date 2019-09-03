Jayefunk spills the beans on becoming a Musical sensation

Foo Jian Chuan, popularly known as Jayefunk is one of the most promising names in the music world today. His love for music is unlimited that he began his own business at the age of 15 by playing a DJ at the private parties. When he turned 16, he produced his first album. Throwing light on his love for music, he said, “Music is something which stays with people forever. There are so many categories of music depending on the moods of the people. I was always curious to learn different kinds of music since my school days. I have a great connect with music because I feel that my songs have a great appeal to the people and that’s what connects me to my audience.”

Until now he has performed at several international events including Starbucks Tour, Singapore Writers Festival, Singapore Night Festival among others. Apart from this, his chart-topping singles are rocking on Apple Music, Spotify Viral 50 Charts, MTV and various other international playlists. Formerly known as ‘THE AZN SEN$ATON’, he took everyone to surprise with his single ‘Suprememan’ which was on #16 on Spotify Viral 50 Charts and was aired on Beats1 Radio and also featured in Apple’s The New Asia International playlist.

The Single Review Magazine in 2016 awarded him with National Business Award (Music) after which he also featured on the covers of The Straits Times and The Huffington Post. Jayefunk has also been the SG50 ambassador for Fujifilm and had represented as an ambassador of Joshua Kane. Popular nightclubs like Employees Only, Lulu’s Lounge and Bang Bang have been Jayefunk’s clients for several years now.

His singles which have smashed the records are ‘Emoji’ and ‘Bonsai’. While ‘Emoji’ was on the top of Spotify Singapore Viral 50 Charts, ‘Bonsai’ has got more than 800,000 streams on Spotify and has been the number one single on Beats & Rhymes for several months. With giving such popular songs, the music sensation has surely left everyone impressed with his great music.