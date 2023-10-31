Jammu And Kashmir's Kishtwar Emerges As The Next Winter Sports Hotspot With Snow-Skiing Extravaganza

Jammu and Kashmir is heaven on earth! The popular tourist destination is known for the Himalayan ranges, flora and fauna, Dal Lake, and unexplored life. If you want to experience snowfall and see snow-capped mountains, there is no other place than Jammu & Kashmir. But the one-of-a-kind experience doesn't stop here, you can try out various adventure sports as well. The most popular one is Skiing.

Recently, a snow-skiing extravaganza took place against the breathtaking backdrop of Sinthan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The event showcased the potential of Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar, a region often overlooked but teeming with possibilities for winter sports and adventure travel.

More than 50 skilled skiers, including enthusiastic trainees from the prestigious Jawahar Institute of Monitoring and Winter Sports, actively participated in this exhilarating event, as per a PTI report.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav, informed PTI that Kishtwar is a hidden gem with enormous potential for adventure tourism and winter sports. He emphasized that the event is a testament to the talent and enthusiasm of our youth. He also added that the government is fully committed to establishing Kishtwar as a renowned winter sports destination and is providing the necessary infrastructure and support to make this vision a reality.

Several organizations, with notable contributions from the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, lent their support to train and prepare the participants for the event. This collaborative effort underscores the dedication to enhancing adventure and religious tourism, exploring unique locations, and upgrading visitor amenities in the region. In addition, the authorities have been actively engaged in training local youth to become skilled tour guides, adopting successful strategies from other states.

So, why wait? Book your tickets and enjoy a skiing session with your family and friends at the snowy destinations in Jammu & Kashmir this winter.

Read Also Dare to Explore: 7 Thrilling Adventures Across India That One Cannot Miss

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)