Jamat Ul-Vida 2023: History, significance and greetings

Jamat ul Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, is a day full of blessings and salvation. Jamat ul Vida is an Arabic term, which translates to 'Friday of Farewell' in English. Etymologically, it comes from the words ‘Juma’ and ‘Wida’, which mean gathering and farewell, respectively. Jamat ul Vida is also known as Al-Jumu’ah al-Yateemah.

Muslims commemorate the day by reciting the sacred book of Quran, offering special prayers, and performing a variety of social deeds. They participate in charitable activities such as feeding the needy and poor. People visit mosques in congregation and recite prayers for world peace, prosperity, and harmony.

Jamat ul Vida 2023: Jamat ul Vida 2023 will begin on April 20th, and end on April 21st, in the evening.

History

Though Muslims consider all Fridays to be noteworthy, the auspicious last Jummah of Ramadan particularly has added significance. As per the history of Jamat Al Vida, scholars say that an angel of Allah enters the mosque and listens to the Imam (Friday prayer). People are rewarded for going to the mosque early in the morning for prayer on Jamat ul Vida.

According to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Allah would forgive all the sins of those who offered the Friday Namaz on a regular basis.

Significance

Jamat al-Vida, being the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, carries immense significance and blessings. Muslims should make the most of the day by thanking almighty for providing the opportunity to ask forgiveness for their sins and perform good deeds. On this day, Muslims get the chance to renew their faith in the teachings of Allah by reading verses from the holy Quran.

Greetings