I.U.G.R Awareness Day: 5 Shocking facts about the growth disease

Intrauterine Growth Restriction Awareness Day is observed every year on March 13. Intrauterine growth restriction (I.U.G.R.) is a condition that leads to delayed growth in unborn babies. The day aims to create awareness for the condition and spread information about its causes, symptoms, detection methods, and treatments.

I.U.G.R is a condition that affects babies in utero. The child experiences a poor level of growth while in the mother’s womb.

Causes

There are many reasons why this can happen. Sometimes, it happens because the baby doesn’t get enough oxygen. Women who live at high altitudes are at risk. It can also happen if the baby doesn’t get enough nutrition through the placenta. This can be because of a problem with the placenta, high blood pressure, infections, or multiple babies, like twins.

Certain habits increase the risks of I.U.G.R. These habits include abusing alcohol, smoking, poor nutrition, and drug abuse. Medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, anemia, and clotting disorders can contribute to the risks of I.U.G.R. Women who have kidney disease, thyroid disease, and uterine malformations can also have babies who struggle with growth in the womb. The growing baby can be small all over the body. Sometimes the baby’s head would be normal size while its body was small. This usually depends on the cause of the growth restriction.

Diagnosis

I.U.G.R can be tested for and confirmed by ultrasound. Depending on the results, the baby may need to be delivered early. The growth of the child after delivery depends on the cause of the defect and how severe the condition is.

Facts

I.U.G.R is the cause of about 25% of stillbirths.

If the baby is born, it will weigh less than 90% of other babies of the same age.

Patients are monitored closely as prompt delivery can lead to the best outcome.

Bed rest may help to improve the flow of blood to the woman’s uterus.

When the baby is born, it can have normal growth but sometimes there are lifelong growth issues.