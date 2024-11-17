It's Your Grandma Serving

Remember the childhood when your grandmother thought that you never ate enough. She insisted on serving huge portions that you had to finish. Growing up, with our appetites, we, probably, cherished that. But Brunch & Cake believes that we should be always fed like our grandmothers fed us. That’s their tag line – ‘In Grandmas We Trust’. And that’s what welcomes you at the door. That explains their huge portions as well.

As the name suggests, the place is opens at breakfast and is open till late. This Spanish franchise was brought to Dubai and Mumbai by Aspect Hospitality. “Food style is quite rustic, and the idea is to make everyone feel at home when they come to Brunch & Cake,” tells Chef Rahul Punjabi.

The restaurant opens at eight in the morning and has a range of coffees and teas to wake you up from your slumber. I decided to go with a V 60 without milk. A good bodied Brazilian coffee brewed and served in V60 dripper that retains the body, tad fruitiness and acidity.

Their breakfast is quite vast. It’s difficult to make a choice… what does one start with? Mohit comes to rescue. “I suggest you start with our favourite Next Level Avo.” I agree. I chose the plant-one because I am curious. But made myself a promise that I am going to visit again before I write to taste the toast-based one. Next Level Avo-Plant Based is an astounding ensemble of guacamole, avo slices, some smashed tomato arranged on a delectably baked, imported sweet potato chunk with some chilli lemon. It’s served with some pickled cauliflower, lotus stems with seeds. I was impressed how the sweet potato served as a perfect base and the tastes of all players slowly titillated my tongue.

Another must try breakfast dish is the Mermaid Smoothie Bowl. A delightful presentation of pink pitaya and strawberry smoothie comes with a chocolate mermaid tail sticking out. Loaded with berries, melon pieces and meringue drops, this bowl is a meal in itself and an instant hit with children. Also recommended from the breakfast menu is the Baked Cheese Croissant served with a delightful mixed herbs salad. Flaky, with robust cheese. Just team that with your favourite coffee and you are good to take on the world.

B&C Nachos — homemade colourful nachos that entice you with their presentation and colours. The colours come from mango, spinach, purple potato, red radish… they are loaded with red kidney beans, guacamole, sour cream, diced sweet potato, pico de gallo, chipotle rice… Medley of textures and tastes. Seafood lovers go for the Prawns Taco. Dressed in ranch mayo, picco and finished with pickled onion and chilli. A tangy starter to go with your beer or cocktail.

They have a good beverage menu as well. Green Detox comes in a pineapple shaped glass. A mix of pineapple, apple, mint, ginger and kale juices looks picturesque. But is wee bit too sour. If you want to try a sparkling wine cocktail go for Aperol Spritz or Aurora Fizz.

They have a limited menu in salads and mains. Do try the Corn & Basil Pesto salad. The pesto is not overpowering but just right to give you the flavours — something difficult to achieve has been mastered by B&C. Don’t miss Grandma’s Burnt Edge Chicken Lasagne. Thin sheets layered with dollops of chicken mince, with generous cheese topping that’s tastefully burnt, is a treat to your palate. Rested on a homemade tomato and fresh herb sauce, every morsel indulges you.

Try the freshly kneaded and rolled out pizzas. If you are a chorizo person then Diavolo is must. If not, then Mediterranean (a veggie’s delight) or Burrata Di Buffala.

Leave an appetite for the desserts. Choose them from the live counter or order them from the menu. Dark Chocolate and Sour Cherry Cake, Basque Cheesecake, Ricotta, Macadamia & Caramel Cheesecake… all are recommended. Yes! I tried them all…

Remember everything comes in grandma’s portion size! So miss a meal before you go there so that you are ravenous.

Average cost: Rs 2,500 (without alcohol)