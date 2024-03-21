IT Ministry Notifies Fact Check Unit (FCU) To Fight Misinformation! Can It Affect The Freedom Of Expression?

In the wake of blistering election campaigns and the last order of the Bombay High Court that rejected the demand for an interim stay on FCU, the IT ministry has announced a 'fact-check unit' to flag misinformation and disinformation. The decision taken on March 21 will be implemented under umbrella of the Press Information Bureau, but can it change the algorithm and ethics of elections?

The Other Aspect Opens Up Burning Questions

Now mainstream channels and social media portals like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X and YouTube are bound by legal liabilities to serve the right and true information. But as per the mentioned roadmap, the decision intends to restrict the information that is related to 'central government or its agencies', turning the curiosity on the other aspects and scenarios.

Fake news is no less than a contagious, viral thing that can turn the largest democracy into a kakistocracy, then why do the attempts to eradicate misinformation sound like a polarised autocracy? The misinformation against any party, cult, community, person or agency should be considered 'poisonous' because it requires responsible solutions. Is it a method to fight against tyranny or a justified way to attack the right to information and freedom of speech?

The Previous Hullabaloo

Last year, the IT rules were slammed by the Editors' Guild of India, Kunal Kamra and several outspoken media portals. The Bombay High Court refused applications that demanded an interim stay on the question of FCU.

Now only time will unveil the layers of on-ground battles and realistic aftermaths.