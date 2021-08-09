Islamic New Year: Significance, date and all you need to know

The Islamic New Year is the beginning of the new Muslim lunar calendar. It is also known as the Hijri new year. The Islamic calendar is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. It consists of 12 months and 354 or 355 days.

Islamic New Year 2021 will commence from the second week of August, beginning with Muharram and ending with Dhul al-Hijjha. It is based on the lunar cycle with each month beginning from the sighting of the new moon. The dates are determined with various techniques of scientific and astronomical calculations. The adaptation technique differs from country to country. An Islamic month mostly has 29 or 30 days.

According to the Astronomy Centre’s calculations, the first day of the new year in 2021 will fall on Tuesday, August 10, in most parts of the world.