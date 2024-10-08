Isha Ambani Flaunts Hermes Kelly Bag With A Custom Embellishment Of Her Kids' Name

Isha Ambani at Augustinus Bader launch event | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania

Isha Ambani was among the other attendees at the star-studded launch event of luxury skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader last night (October 7) in India. While her breathtaking black ensemble caught the eye, it was the Hermes Kelly bag adorned with custom charms featuring her children's names that truly stole the show.

Decoding Isha Ambani's shimmering black look

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, Isha donned a stunning black glittering two-piece attire from Studio Moonray's collection for the launch event. The outfit boasted of a shimmering corset top and a matching skirt adorned with black sequined embellishments.

The top featured a strapless design, a structured silhouette, a peplum pattern and an uneven neckline and hem. Meanwhile, the skirt had a bodycon fitting and shiny blue and black ombre sequin embellishments.

While her striking ensemble grabbed eyeballs, the Hermes mini Kelly bag ended up being the highlight. This bag has been the IT girl accessory for many Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and even billionaires Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani. Well, Isha gave this statement luxurious bag a personalised touch by adorning it with custom crystals of her twin's names, Aadiya and Krishna.

Isha Amban wears custom Hermes Kelly mini bag | Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania

In addition to her custom bag, the businesswoman accentuated her look with sleek black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, bold statement earrings, diamond rings, and a stylish handcuff. For her makeup, Isha chose a dewy glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, rosy cheeks, and bold red lips. She exuded elegance with her hair styled in a side-parted, pulled-back ponytail.

Along with Isha Ambani, other attendees at the Augustinus Bader launch party were Gen Z actress Suhana Khan, film director Karan Johar, veteran star Neetu Kapoor, renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra, and many others.