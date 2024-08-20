Is True Love A Myth? Know 5 Reasons Why Youngsters Have Given Up On Finding Their Better Halves

''Out beyond ideas of wrong doing and right doing there is a field. I'll meet you there" - Rumi. The concept of love is slowly becoming a foreign concept to young adults in today's world. The uncertainty of relationships, the trust issues and the past traumas of their partners has made it difficult for them to believe that something genuine even exists in this world today.

Intimacy is common need in an individual. Someone to hold on to, someone to share and talk with, someone to rely on, and someone to be vulnerable with you. It seems like people are introducing the concept on temporary 'intimacy' by meeting new people for some time just to feel good for a while and then disappearing from each other's lives because the reality is too scary. How sad is that? With such heartwrenching scenarios, people are questioning the direction people are leading. What might truly be the reason young adults are slowly giving up on love and are scared of feeling emotions?

Multiple Failed Relationships

With higher breakup rates, young people are often exposed to the complexities and failures of relationships, leading to skepticism about love's durability. For this, it is important to know the difference between liking someone and loving someone. It is advisable to NOT get into a relationship until you know you're both in love.

Social Media Influence

Platforms like Instagram promote unrealistic expectations of love and relationships, making genuine connections seem unattainable or less desirable compared to the ideal versions online. Understand that social media is all about views. It's not real. You've got to start believing in you finding your love in right time.

Wanting hard and fast love

To welcome a new love into your life, you need to make sure you've healed from the past experience and are at peace with yourself. Only when you are happy with yourself, you can feel the new beginnings with all your heart. Orelse, nothing will satiate your need of wanting a partner. This takes times and you need to be patient. Invest time in yourself, know yourself, your likes and build your boundaries. Be better than yesterday.

Fear of Vulnerability

For some bizarre reason, emotional vulnerability is often seen as a weakness in today’s fast-paced, achievement-oriented culture. This can make the idea of love, which requires openness and vulnerability, less appealing. But do you know what is really attractive to someone who is seeking love? Someone who is emotionally vulnerable and is not afraid to show it.

Upbringing

Growing up in a world filled with uncertainty, economic instability, and societal pressures can lead to a more cynical view of life, including love. Some may see love as temporary or superficial, rather than a deep, lasting connection.

Love is a beautiful feeling and one must not miss out on it if you have a chance to get it right. Yes, it exists and you can have your own, one of a kind love story too.