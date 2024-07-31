Is Kamika Ekadashi On July 31, 2024?: Date, Benefits & All You Need To Observe This Auspicious Day

Kamika Ekadashi 2024 | Representative Image

Kamika Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu fasting day that falls on the 11th day of the Sawan month. This day would be observed on July 31, 2024 in India and its neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Nepal.

Like most Ekadashis, this one too is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped as the giver of everything and fulfiller of every wish of a devotee. It is believed that a person who observes a complete fast on this day would be able to achieve the eternal guiding light of Lord Vishnu and his divine consort Lakshmi Devi, making them succeed in everything they wish to.

Kamika Ekadashi Meaning and Benefits

The word 'Kamika' translates to 'desire' or an aspiration that one longs for. As this Ekadashi carries this term, it is said to be a means to please Bhagwan to listen to your dreams and aspirations.

Date and Thithi Details

The Ekadashi Thithi started on Tuesday evening. Due to its occurrence after the sunrise, the observance fell on the following day. Devotees will thus be marking this sacred day on July 31, despite the Thithi ending around 4 PM on Wednesday.

On this prayers dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his incarnations are recited with sincerity and devotion. Alongside, people also visit temples of Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi Devi to seek their blessings in abundance.