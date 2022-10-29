Is early winter peeling off your skin? Try these home remedies | Reddit

Waking up to a sunny yet chilling morning has become the recent scenario of Mumbaikars. The city which doesn't observe extreme cold climate or experience snowfall during the season has begun experiencing the winter wave. From dull and dry skin to peel-offs, cold climate is a challenging phase that draws towards your skincare

Check out some home remedies to get rid of skin peeling:

Honey

Thank the honeybee for gifting you happy and flawless skin as honey moistens, removes dead cells and cools your skin. It is also considered an ingredient in hair-removal waxes and lotions for its said properties.

Butter

Not just delicious for your taste buds, skin loves butter too. It comes with great good when applied on the skin after a hot shower or steam bathing. Also, it holds the potential to give an oily yet attractive look.

Sesame oil

Ayurveda endorses oil bathing for glowing and problem-free skin. Be it any essential oil, it does good to your skin layers. However, it is believed that sesame (til) oil has long-lasting effects in keeping your skin away from dehydration and dryness.