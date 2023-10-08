 Irish Pop Artist Ronan Keating Returns To India This November; Check Details
Irish Pop Artist Ronan Keating Returns To India This November; Check Details

Irish Pop Artist Ronan Keating Returns To India This November; Check Details

The pop artist known for hits like 'When You Say Nothing At All' and 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' is all set to make a comeback to India since 2005.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Ronan Keating |

After Westlife and 50 Cent, Irish pop sensation Ronan Keating has announced his India tour. The pop artist known for hits like 'When You Say Nothing At All' and 'If Tomorrow Never Comes' is all set to make a comeback to India, marking his first visit to the country since 2005.

Keating will be kickstarting his series of performances in India from Mumbai on November 17. He will headline the debut edition of the Tape Deck Festival in Bengaluru on November 18 and the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival on November 19.

The singer, known for hit songs such as "Life Is A Rollercoaster," "Lovin' Each Day," "No Matter What," "Father and Son," and "Words," will be performing at Mumbai's Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity on November 16, and Bengaluru's Bhartiya Mall on November 17.

Tickets

The tickets for Mumbai start at 999 INR.

