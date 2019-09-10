Internet personality Suresh Tolani reveals how he became a motivational speaker

Everyone needs some kind of motivation to move forward in life and get in the right direction. With the latest use of social media, many people are trying to bring in positivity by creating motivational content. Suresh Tolani is one among them who are trying to bring a change with his words of wisdom. His aim is not to be an influencer and earn money by doing collaborations. Instead, he is using social media to reach a wider audience and inspire them through his content.

Sharing his views on what inspired him to be a motivational speaker, Suresh said, “I have seen and experienced failure. That phase teaches you many things. Failure is not a setback but major learning. So you must go on in life no matter how many obstacles are your way.” With his powerful words, he has motivated many people to achieve big in life. “I have done several jobs before becoming an influencer but that did not give me happiness. Bringing a positive impact on people’s lives and helping them gave me sheer happiness. That’s when I decided to be an inspirational speaker and with the power of social media, it has done wonders for me”, he added.

The most unique thing about him is that he is very fascinated by cars. Many of his posts have inspiring quotes with a picture of a car in the background. His Instagram page ‘sureshtolani_’ comprises of some amazing quotes and has got great 129K followers. With spreading positivity and motivating everyone, Suresh Tolani is undoubtedly bringing a lot of change in people’s lives. We wish him more success and we hope he keeps inspiring people with his content.