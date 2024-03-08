International Women's Day: Essential Health Checks Every Woman Should Know About

On International Women's Day, which is being observed on March 8, we take a moment to secure the health and well-being of every woman possible with some suggestions on check-ups and testing. Talking to Swarna Srikanth from the Free Press Journal, Dr. Sneha Deshpande, Sr. Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals, throws light on the essential health checks females should be aware of, tailored to address common health issues and preventive measures.

Cervical Cancer Awareness: Cervical cancer is the second most common cause of death among Indian women. Awareness and preventive measures, such as vaccination, are vital. There is a vaccine available that can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Early vaccination, especially before exposure to HPV (human papillomavirus), can offer protection against the strains of HPV most likely to cause cervical cancer.

Proactive Vaccination: It is recommended to protect both adolescent girls and boys with two doses of the cervical cancer vaccine. This not only prevents cervical cancer but also protects against other types of cancer, such as rectal cancer. The vaccination is most effective when administered before individuals become sexually active, as it prevents the initial HPV infection.

Pap Smear Testing: Incorporating a Pap smear into your annual health check-up routine is crucial. A pap smear is a screening procedure for cervical cancer. It helps in detecting precancerous or cancerous cells on the cervix. Early detection through routine Pap smears can lead to successful treatment and significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

Breast Health: Perform a self-breast examination every month to check for any unusual changes or lumps in the breast tissue. In addition to self-exams, an annual check-up in the form of mammography is recommended to screen for breast cancer, especially for women over the age of 40 or those at increased risk due to family history.

Abdomen And Pelvis Sonography: An annual abdomen and pelvis sonography is recommended to diagnose ovarian cancers early. Early intervention can be life-saving. Be particularly vigilant if you have a family history of ovarian cancer, and consult with a gynecologist for personalized advice and screening recommendations.

Uterine Health: Haphazard or abnormal bleeding can be a warning sign of several uterine pathologies, including fibroids, polyps, or even uterine cancer. Consult with a doctor if you experience any abnormal bleeding patterns.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a common lifestyle disorder affecting a significant number of women. It's essential to focus on a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, to manage and mitigate the symptoms of PCOS.

Postmenopausal Bleeding: Any bleeding after menopause is not normal and warrants immediate medical consultation. Postmenopausal bleeding can be a sign of endometrial cancer or other serious health issues.

Fertility Concerns: The stress of modern lifestyles can impact both male and female fertility. If you are experiencing difficulties conceiving, it's important to seek guidance and support from a gynecologist early in the process for appropriate investigations and treatments.

The doctor notes that regular health check-ups and being proactive about your reproductive health can make a significant difference in the early detection and treatment of many conditions. Furthermore, she concludes by saying that one must always consult with a healthcare provider for personalized advice and follow-up on any concerns you may have regarding your health.