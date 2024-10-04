International Vodka Day: 5 Easy Vodka Cocktails Recipes For A House Party

Every year, October 4 is observed as International Vodka Day to honour the spirit of this staple alcoholic beverage. Take this occasion to throw a house party by calling all your party partners and loved ones. Mixologist Aryaan Sundaram, Beverage Operations Executive at Monika Alcobev, shares five easy vodka cocktail recipes you can make at home.
Coffee vodka cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
40ml Fresh Espresso
25ml Popcorn Syrup
Pinch of sea salt
How to make
Hard shake everything together and serve in coupe garnish with a popcorn cone.
Beetroot vodka cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
15ml Beetroot Pickle
20ml Lime
15ml Ginger Syrup
Curry Leaves 5-6
How to make
Shake all the ingredients as per the measurement and serve in an old-fashioned glass.
Bloody Mary cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
45 ml Tomato Juice
10ml Yellow Bell Pepper Juice
Dash of Tabasco
10ml Sweet Vermouth
How to make
Mix all the given ingredients in the shakes. Built in a collins glass, garnish with a cherry tomato on top.
Pineapple vodka cocktail
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
45 ml Pineapple Juice
15ml Agave Nectar
20ml Lime Juice
Topped up with Ginger Ale
How to make
Mix all the given ingredients and build up in a collins glass; garnish with an edible flower.
Raspberry vodka rush
Ingredients:
60ml Vodka
20ml Lime Juice
15ml Raspberry Syrup
10ml Absinthe
How to make
Shake the ingredients together and serve in a coupe glass; garnish with fresh raspberries on the top and savour.