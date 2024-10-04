International Vodka Day: 5 Easy Vodka Cocktails Recipes For A House Party

Every year, October 4 is observed as International Vodka Day to honour the spirit of this staple alcoholic beverage. Take this occasion to throw a house party by calling all your party partners and loved ones. Mixologist Aryaan Sundaram, Beverage Operations Executive at Monika Alcobev, shares five easy vodka cocktail recipes you can make at home.

Coffee vodka cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

40ml Fresh Espresso

25ml Popcorn Syrup

Pinch of sea salt

How to make

Hard shake everything together and serve in coupe garnish with a popcorn cone.

Beetroot vodka cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

15ml Beetroot Pickle

20ml Lime

15ml Ginger Syrup

Curry Leaves 5-6

How to make

Shake all the ingredients as per the measurement and serve in an old-fashioned glass.

Read Also Zebra Striping: A Smart Alcohol Drinking Trend That Helps Prevent Hangovers

Bloody Mary cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

45 ml Tomato Juice

10ml Yellow Bell Pepper Juice

Dash of Tabasco

10ml Sweet Vermouth

How to make

Mix all the given ingredients in the shakes. Built in a collins glass, garnish with a cherry tomato on top.

Pineapple vodka cocktail

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

45 ml Pineapple Juice

15ml Agave Nectar

20ml Lime Juice

Topped up with Ginger Ale

How to make

Mix all the given ingredients and build up in a collins glass; garnish with an edible flower.

Raspberry vodka rush

Ingredients:

60ml Vodka

20ml Lime Juice

15ml Raspberry Syrup

10ml Absinthe

How to make

Shake the ingredients together and serve in a coupe glass; garnish with fresh raspberries on the top and savour.