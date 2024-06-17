International Sushi Day 2024: The Ultimate Guide For Making Mexican Sushi Rolls; Detailed Recipe Here

Canva

Every year, International Sushi Day is observed on June 18. The day is dedicated to one of the most popular Japanese dishes worldwide due to its differing taste and flavours. As we are celebrating this iconic Japanese dish, here is a step-by-step guide by Chef Vadim Shin on how to make Mexican Rolls, a vegetarian sushi dish.

The vegetarian Mexican Sushi Roll is a combination of creamy guacamole and the exotic richness of rare black or deep purple Cha Khao rice from Manipur, prepared using traditional Japanese methods.

Here is detailed guide to Mexican Roll recipe

Sushi Rice

Ingredients:

Cha Khao rice – 300gm

White Sushi rice (Kagayaki or any medium grain sushi rice) – 100gm

Water – 430ml

How to make:

Rinse the rice gently in cold water 5-6 times, ensuring both types of rice are mixed together. Continue rinsing until the water runs clear.

Transfer the rinsed rice into a rice cooker and add the appropriate amount of water for cooking. Follow the recommended rice-to-water ratio for optimal consistency.

Cook the rice in the rice cooker for a total of 30-35 minutes, without opening the lid during the cooking process. This helps to maintain the steam and ensures even cooking of the rice.

Once the cooking time is complete, allow the rice to rest for a few minutes before fluffing it with a fork and serving. This allows any remaining moisture to redistribute, resulting in perfectly cooked and fluffy rice.

Sushi Vinegar

Ingredients:

Sushi Rice Vinegar (Mizkan) – 100ml

Sugar – 60gm

Salt – 15gm

Kombu Seaweed – 5gm (optional)

How to make:

Combine all the ingredients in a hot pot and set the heat to medium.

Allow the mixture to heat up until it reaches a temperature of 50°C.

Once the desired temperature is reached, turn off the gas.

Thoroughly mix the ingredients until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved into the mixture.

Guacamole

Ingredients:

Avocado – 100gm

Onion – 10gm

Red Capsicum – 15gm

Pickled Jalapeno – 5gm (thinly sliced)

Truffle Oil – 5ml

Fresh Lemon Juice – 5ml

Salt

Black Pepper Powder

How to make:

Gently mix everything well and keep in the fridge for 10-15min

Spicy Mayo

Veg Mayonnaise – 50gm

Suya Sauce Kikkoman – 2ml

Milk Maid – 10gm

Sriracha sauce – 10gm

Sesame oil – 2ml

Extra adds:

Roasted sesame seeds

Cream Cheese

English Cucumber

Method to make Mexican Sushi Rolls

Once the rice is cooked, transfer it into an open wooden bowl. While the rice is still hot, add sushi rice vinegar and mix it well. Repeat this process every 5 minutes until the rice absorbs the vinegar completely, ensuring a balanced and flavorful sushi rice base for your dish.

Let's Roll:

Step 1

Cut the Nori seaweed sheets in half, creating rectangles. Place one half of the Nori sheet onto a bamboo sushi rolling mat with the rough surface facing upwards.

Step 2

Dampen your hands with cold water to prevent the rice from sticking. Take approximately 90-100 grams of sushi rice and gently shape it into a round ball using your hands.

Step 3

Sprinkle roasted Sesame seeds evenly over the surface of the rice. Then, carefully flip the Nori sheet placed rice upside down on the bamboo sushi rolling mat.

Step 4

Spread a thin layer of cream cheese horizontally across the centre of the rice-covered Nori sheet, adjusting the amount according to your taste preferences. Next, place avocado slices in stripes alongside the cream cheese, followed by thinly sliced cucumber julienne.

Step 5

Carefully lift the edge of the bamboo sushi rolling mat closest to you, using it to tightly roll the Nori sheet, rice, and fillings into a compact cylinder. Apply gentle pressure as you roll to ensure the ingredients stick together. Once rolled, press the sushi roll gently to shape it into a square, using the bamboo mat to help maintain its form.

Step 6

Dip a sharp knife into water to prevent the rice from sticking, then carefully slice the rolled sushi into eight equal pieces.

Step 7

Arrange the sliced sushi pieces in a straight line on a plate. Top is off with a spoon a dollop of guacamole and add a few drops of spicy sauce on top of each piece, covering the guacamole. Finally, garnish each sushi piece with a thin slice of pickled jalapeno for an extra kick of flavor.