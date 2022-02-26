International Polar Bear Day: Date, significance and all you need to know

International Polar Bear Day is an yearly day or an event marked on the 27th day of February.

The celebration coincides with the time period when polar bear moms and cubs are sleeping in their dens, with the aim to raise awareness about the conservation status of the polar bear.

Polar bear moms and their newborn cubs are snuggled together in snow dens across the Arctic. Denning is the most vulnerable time in a polar bear’s life. And in a warming Arctic, where polar bears already face enormous challenges, the survival of every single cub is critically important.

Keeping moms and cubs safe, while also addressing climate warming, is a critical part of our work on behalf of polar bears—and your support can make a real difference.

Over 4 million people live in the Arctic today. These include over 40 different ethnic groups of indigenous peoples, each with their own culture and language. There is a large amount of variability in the cultural, historical, and economic backgrounds across each group.

(With inputs from polarbearsinternational.org)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:00 PM IST